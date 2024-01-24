Rhode Island Arts Community Receives $275,000 Boost from National Endowment for the Arts

In a joint announcement today, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Congressmen Seth Magaziner and Gabe Amo, revealed that ten Rhode Island-based organizations and projects are set to receive a total of $275,000 in grant funding from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). This funding aims to fortify and expand the state’s thriving arts and cultural ecosystem.

The grants from the NEA will be allocated to support a diverse array of ongoing and new projects. These include educational initiatives for emerging artists, professional development opportunities, a series of concerts, festivals, community engagement activities, museum exhibits, theatrical productions, and other endeavors that aim to broaden the impact of the arts across Rhode Island. Additionally, the funding encompasses a Literature Fellowship designed to provide a local creative writer with the means to dedicate more time to writing, research, and career advancement.

Senator Reed, a member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on the Interior overseeing NEA funding, emphasized the significance of the arts in Rhode Island. “Rhode Islanders understand the power of the arts to strengthen communities, spur economic development, and enrich lives. This funding will help Rhode Island’s vibrant arts community continue to drive and strengthen community connections and economic development across our state.”

Senator Whitehouse echoed these sentiments, highlighting the cultural diversity that the federal funding will celebrate. “Rhode Island’s creative arts scene is second to none. This federal funding will support projects that celebrate the cultural diversity of our state, from Black storytelling and poetry to a new Trinity Rep production that tells the stories of Providence’s Latino community.”

Representative Seth Magaziner underscored the long-term impact of the federal funding on Rhode Island’s artistic landscape. “This federal funding will help Rhode Islanders express their talent, spur economic development, and enrich communities across the state for generations to come.”

Congressman Gabe Amo expressed excitement about the recognition of Rhode Island’s love for the arts. “Rhode Island’s love for the arts is why I am so excited to see that organizations and projects across our State have received $275,000 in National Endowment for the Arts grant funding. These federal funds will help to ensure that Rhode Island remains a world-class leader in promoting, supporting, and empowering artists and their talents.”

The announcement by the NEA marks the first round of awards for fiscal year 2024. The grants will have a nationwide impact, benefiting projects in all 50 states through various NEA grant programs, including Grants for Arts Projects, Challenge America, Research Grants in the Arts, Research Labs, and Literature Fellowships. This injection of funds is poised to further elevate Rhode Island’s status as a cultural hub and a vibrant place to live and work.

Rhode Island projects and programs funding in this round of awards include:

$65,000 for Alliance of Artists Communities to support a professional development program for the artist resident field focused on emergency preparedness and response;

$50,000 for Rhode Island School of Design to support the exhibition and related programming for “Nancy Elizabeth Prophet: I Will Not Bend an Inch;”

$30,000 for DownCity Design to support a series of free design education programs for youth;

$30,000 for Providence College to support the commission of a mural by Trenton Doyle Hancock and related public programming;

$25,000 for a Literature Fellowship for Elizabeth Rush Mueller;

$25,000 for New Urban Arts to support a free multidisciplinary arts program for students;

$15,000 for AS220 to support arts education programming;

$15,000 for Trinity Repertory Company to support the world premiere production of La Broa’ (Broad Street) by Orlando Hernández, based on the book Nuestras Raíces by Marta V. Martínez;

$10,000 for Rhode Island Black Storytellers to support a festival celebrating Black storytelling and poetry; and

$10,000 for Newport String Project to support a series of concerts and community engagement activities.

