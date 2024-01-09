Obituary: Bernie Crowley (1944-2024)

Bernard James Crowley, 79, of Newport, RI, and formerly of Bridgeport, CT, passes away on January 4, 2024. He was the husband of the late Maureen (Tierney) Crowley.

Born in Bridgeport, CT on June 6, 1944, He was the son of the late James and Helen (Hickey) Crowley. Bernie attended Notre Dame High School in Fairfield, CT and soon afterward enlisted in the United States Army in 1966 as an Intelligence Analyst (98C20). Bernard served in the Vietnam War between 1967-1968, receiving the Vietnam Service/Campaign Medals and the Good Conduct medal. Early in his active years he married Patricia (Knothe) Crowley and had 3 sons, James, Keith, and Eric.

Bernie moved back to Bridgeport where he later met Maureen Tierney who had a daughter Abigail Kearns.

In retirement, Bernie was an avid historian, with a passion for the Civil War era, and was the collector of numerous books written about that era. His other passion was the history of baseball. He had recently authored a book about James Henry O’Rourke entitled “A Connecticut Farm Boy’s Journey to Baseball’s Hall of Fame”. He was an active member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, located in Newport RI. Bernie’s father emigrated from Ireland and he still shared stories of his family from Ireland. Aside from reading in his study, he enjoyed attending all 6 of his grandchildren’s sporting events and milestones.

Bernard is survived by his children Abigail Dunn and her husband Peter Dunn of Middletown, RI; Keith Egan of Southington, CT; and Eric Egan of Wolcott, CT. Bernie leaves behind six grandchildren, Brendon Crowley, Brian Crowley, Ryan Dunn, Luke Dunn, Alyssa Egan, and Kaylee Egan.

Bernard is preceded in death by his wife Maureen Crowley of Bridgeport, CT; brother Timothy Crowley of Stratford, CT; sister Sheila O’Connell of Guilford, CT/Marco Island, Fl; and son James Egan of Milford, CT.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, January 12, from 5:00 to 7:00pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 13, at 9:30am in the Memorial Funeral Home followed by burial with military honors at 11:00am at the RI Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter, RI.

Donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/

