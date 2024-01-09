Boston Calling 2024 Unveils Star-Studded Lineup: Ed Sheeran, The Killers, Tyler Childers, Hozier, and More Take Center Stage

A star studded lineup for Boston Calling 2024 was officially announced Tuesday morning promising a weekend filled with top-tier musical performances. The three-day festival is set to captivate audiences over Memorial Day Weekend at Harvard Stadium.

Over 50 artists are slated to grace the stage throughout the weekend, ensuring a diverse and thrilling musical experience for attendees. The headliners for each day have been unveiled, with global sensation Ed Sheeran taking the spotlight on Friday, followed by the soulful Tyler Childers on Saturday, and the iconic rock band The Killers closing the show on Sunday.

Music enthusiasts can mark their calendars as specially priced presale tickets for three-day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum categories, as well as single-day tickets, are scheduled to go on sale this Thursday at 10:00 a.m. This early opportunity allows fans to secure their spots for what promises to be a spectacular and unforgettable weekend of live music in the heart of Boston. Get ready to groove and celebrate the kick off to the summer with this stellar lineup at Boston Calling 2024.

Get tickets here – https://www.bostoncalling.com/

