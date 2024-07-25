Obituary: Deborah “Debbe” Kirchner (1967-2024)

Deborah “Debbe” Kirchner of Portsmouth, RI, passed away unexpectedly on July 18, 2024. Born in Newport, RI to Frances Simas Benevides and the late Robert M. Benevides, Sr., she was a lifelong resident of Aquidneck Island.

Debbe graduated from Portsmouth High School, and CCRI. After graduation, she taught at Head Start for over twenty years, prior to and during her youngest daughter, Hannah’s initial battle with leukemia. She was a tireless and fierce warrior and advocate in the war against the cancer that ultimately took Hannah from her family in 2018. She was a devoted daughter to her mom, Fran, and loved her brother, Bob, but it was her girls, Cynthia and Hannah, who brought her the most joy. She loved being their mom.

Debbe and Hannah worked tirelessly supporting childhood cancer causes, especially during Childhood Cancer Awareness Week in September, working to bring awareness to the search for a cure and was once featured with Hannah on scratch cards at Burger King to promote awareness. Those who knew her best, knew her to be modest about her efforts, preferring to let Hannah have the spotlight.

She was a master macaroni and cheese maker and anyone who sampled it once, remembered it forever. It was that good. Her devotion to Jon BonJovi and all things from the 1980s was legendary.

Debbe is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Hampton and Cynthia’s husband, John of Warwick, her mother, Fran Benevides, of Portsmouth, her brother, Robert M. Benevides, Jr., of Voluntown, Connecticut, her niece, Amanda Benevides and her son, Beau, her nephew, Brandon Benevides and his children, TJ, Brayden and Skylee and a loving circle of friends who will all miss her.

Her services will be private in keeping with her quiet lifestyle.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, you consider a donation to the Tomorrow Fund

Tomorrow Fund, RI Hospital Campus, Physicians Office Building, Ste. 422, 110 Lockwood Street, Providence, RI 02903

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com