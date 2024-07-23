Isaac Bell House Offers Guided Tours After $3.3 Million Restoration

The Isaac Bell House, celebrated for its elegant and innovative design, stands as one of the finest surviving examples of Shingle Style architecture in the United States. Starting July 27, this National Historic Landmark will open its doors to the public for guide-led tours, available on Saturdays and Sundays through August 31. Visitors can explore the architectural gem by purchasing a special, timed ticket.

Constructed between 1881 and 1883 by the renowned architectural firm McKim, Mead and White, the house was commissioned by Isaac Bell Jr., a prominent cotton broker, investor, and former ambassador to the Netherlands. The Isaac Bell House is a notable fixture in Newport’s architectural heritage, integrating elements from English Queen Anne, New England Colonial, Japanese, and French/Breton designs. It features unique elements such as sliding doors, a pinwheel floor plan, and an emphasis on natural light and ventilation, all of which influenced the later domestic work of Frank Lloyd Wright.

In November 2023, The Preservation Society of Newport County embarked on an extensive $3.3 million restoration and preservation project for the Isaac Bell House. The project includes replacing all exterior shingles, restoring shutters and windows, and repointing the lower-level brick and chimneys, among other significant repairs.

These efforts aim to preserve the historical integrity of the Isaac Bell House while ensuring that it remains a testament to the innovative design and craftsmanship of its era. The upcoming tours provide a rare opportunity for the public to experience this architectural masterpiece firsthand.

The work is now complete. To see it for yourself, visit www.newportmansions.org/ mansions-and-gardens/isaac- bell-house for more information and a ticket link.

