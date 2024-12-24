Obituary: Edward L. Carter (1948-2024)

Edward L. Carter, age 76, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away December 20, 2024, after a heroic battle with brain cancer.

Eddie was born December 19, 1948, in Newport, Rhode Island, to Edward and Esther Carter. He attended St. Joseph’s, De La Salle Academy, and Miami Dade Community College. Eddie was one of seven Carter children whose home was quite lively and full of love. All his sisters share that he loved them dearly, he was a fabulous brother, and will be forever in their hearts. He lived on the island for 74 of his 76 years, as he had recently joined his Virginia family in Fredericksburg.

Eddie was a proud Newport firefighter who dedicated 25 years of service to the city of Newport. Additionally, he owned and operated his own painting business, Carter Painting, for almost 40 years, where people from all around Aquidneck Island trusted him with their needs. One of the most memorable jobs he held was as the drummer for the famous Newport Band, The Living Jazz Trio, with Jimmy Johnson and Billy Lalli. Recently, while reminiscing about his jazz days to his granddaughters, he shared that his band was the opening act for Judy Garland at Boston Commons, and she kissed him on the cheek.

In his spare time, he enjoyed reading the newspaper, listening to jazz music, walking 3rd beach, and going out for a nice dinner. His greatest pride and joy were his sweeties—his daughter, Heather, and granddaughters, Alex and Addi. There was nothing he would rather do than spend time with them—beach time, drives to Bagel Boys, sharing a Del’s Lemonade, or supporting them at sporting and school events.

To put it simply, Eddie was a gem. With his sparkling blue eyes and gentle smile, he lit up a room with his charm. His warm personality, funny jokes, and tender heart made no one a stranger. He was the most genuine soul, and his presence will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his daughter Heather and son-in-law Corey; two granddaughters Alexa Mae and Addison Marie; five sisters, Elizabeth Baldwin, Ellen Dawson (Pat), Mary Knecht (Steve), Trish Dixon (Moe), Alice Carter (Michael); and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Esther (Wessie), his brother Michael, and the love of his life, his wife, Sharon.

A memorial service will be held on January 4, 2024, at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia, at noon. A reception will follow, and all are welcome to attend and share their memories.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you slow down for a few minutes and listen to some jazz music, share a meal with someone you love, or go for a walk on the beach and remember his sweet soul.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

