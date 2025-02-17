Obituary: Ernest “Phil” Levitre III (1962-2025)

Ernest P. Levitre III, “Phil,” 62, of Middletown, RI passed away on February 13, 2025, with family by his side.

Phil was born in Newport, RI to Ernest P. Levitre, Jr. and Mary “Pat” Martins Levitre on December 16, 1962, and lived in the Fifth Ward of Newport for sixty years.

He was a 1980 graduate of Rogers High School and a 1985 graduate of the University of Rhode Island. Phil worked as a social worker through the Arch Diocese of Boston for over twenty-five years. Phil was a past member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Dennis E. Collins Division #1, Newport.

Phil was a fan of New England sports. He watched and cheered for the Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox, and Boston Bruins. Phil was also a lifelong fan of the Minnesota Vikings.

Phil is survived by his brothers, Paul Levitre of Middletown, and Patrick Levitre of North Kingstown, nieces, Tricia Levitre and Catherine Levitre, both of Middletown, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and grandparents, Mary M. Martins, Americo D. Martins, Sr., Julia Levitre and Ernest P. Levitre, Sr.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Newport Hospital’s Emergency Room Department and ICU 3 for their care and compassion during Phil’s final days. To David Sullivan for his frequent visits with Phil, and to Jack O’Brien for his thoughts and good words.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, February 20 from 10AM – 12PM in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. Burial will follow at 1 PM at St. Columba Cemetery Chapel, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Phil’s memory may be made to Boys and Girls Clubs of Newport County, 95 Church St, Newport, RI 02840, www.bgcnewport.donate.

