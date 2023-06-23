Obituary: James A. Pember (1956-2023)

James A. Pember, 66, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away at home on June 17, 2023. He was the husband of Donna (Adams) Pember for 40 years.

Born in Elyria, OH, on September 28, 1956, he was the son of the late Richard Pember and Darlene (Hambly) Varner.

Mr. Pember was a horticulturist alongside his wife Donna, operating Botanica Gardens in Portsmouth. Aside from his horticulture skills he was also a great artist.

James is survived by his wife, Donna, his children; Megan Pember, of Newport, Jillian Pember, of Newport, Ian Pember, of Tiverton, and Calvin Pember, of Portsmouth. He additionally leaves his aunts and uncles, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and close friends.

James is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Pember, and his sister, Ann Cunningham.

A Celebration of Life for Mr. Pember will be held on July 7th from 4-7 pm in the Botanica Gardens, 711 Union Street, Portsmouth. Funeral Services will be held in Ohio.

Donations in Mr. Pember’s memory may be made to The National Diabetes Association.

