Obituary: James “Jim” A. O’Loughlin (1938-2023)

James “Jim” A. O’Loughlin, of Portsmouth, RI, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to all who knew him passed away on March 3, 2023 at the age of 84.

Born and raised in Newport, RI to the late John Alfred and Catherine (Ronayne) O’Loughlin and then traveled the world while serving his nation for 36 years in the Army for 23 years and as a civilian in the Navy for 13 years. He is survived by his loving wife of over 61 years, Elisabeth (Hollweg) O’Loughlin, and children: Catherine, Elisabeth, Barbara, James and his sister, Pauline Rucker. He has been greeted in heaven by his cherished sons Dieter and John, his best friend Gordon Fish and so many more loved ones. He will also be missed by his 16 grandchildren and 24 great- grandchildren, whom he was affectionately known to them and all as Opa.

Jim grew up in the 5th Ward and graduated from Rogers High School in 1956. He was very proud of being a Viking and continued to support them by attending every softball game when his grandchildren played. He was an avid golfer and spent most of his days in retirement golfing at his favorite Wanumetonomy Country Club. When he wasn’t at the golf course you can probably bet that he was watching sports and cheering for all his favorite teams such as Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Boston Celtics and the Women’s UConn Basketball team.

Jim’s favorite holiday was St. Patrick’s Day and attending Newport’s annual parade. He was proud of his Irish heritage and to be a lifetime member of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians. He also was a member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars, Gilbert- Burton Post #4486, where he would go often to enjoy a Miller Lite and a chat with friends.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, March 7 from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, March 8, Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions to assist with funeral expenses.

