Record breakers? 11th Hour Racing Team sets the pace with blistering run

According to Race Control, 11th Hour Racing Team has beaten its own race record for a 24-hour run, posting up 544.63 nautical miles in a period ending just after midnight.

In the process the team has pulled into a dead heat with Biotherm for second place behind Team Holcim-PRB.

The official, ratified record for IMOCA is 539.71 nautical miles set by Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss.

The IMOCA website lists the crew of Charal with posting 558 nautical miles in a 24 hour period but that has yet to be ratified by the Worls Speed Sailing Record Council.

11th Hour Racing Team previously posted a 542.68 nautical mile run (unratified) on leg 2 of the Race.

