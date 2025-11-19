Roger Federer to Be Inducted Into International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2026

Roger Federer — one of the most decorated players in tennis history — will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2026, officials announced Wednesday.

Federer, a 20-time major champion, is one of just eight men to complete a career Grand Slam. He was the first male player to win 20 major singles titles and held the world No. 1 ranking for a record 237 consecutive weeks, 310 weeks in total. Over his storied career, he captured 103 singles titles, earned the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award 13 times, and was voted ATP Fan Favorite for 19 straight years.

He also won Olympic gold in doubles in 2008, led Switzerland to the 2014 Davis Cup title, and created the Laver Cup to honor Hall of Famer Rod Laver.

Federer learned the news surrounded by young players at Swiss Tennis, where his career first began. Hall of Famers Stefan Edberg and Boris Becker — two of his childhood inspirations — were among those offering congratulations.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be inducted…and to stand alongside so many of the game’s great champions,” Federer said.

The Class of 2026 will be formally inducted during the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Induction Celebration in Newport, Rhode Island, from August 27–29, 2026. Events include the Hall of Fame Celebrity Pro Classic, the Fit for Fame Blazer Dinner, and the family-friendly Fame Fest.

Federer will join 270 Hall of Famers representing 28 countries — the sport’s Ultimate Honor.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!