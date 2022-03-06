Obituary: Jeffrey “Moose” Gerlach (1950 – 2022)

It is with profound sadness that the family of Jeffrey “Moose” Gerlach announces his passing on March 1, 2022, at the age of 71.

Born in Glens Falls, NY, on July 23, 1950, Jeff was the son of the late Russell and Marjorie (Banville) Gerlach. He was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School and Bryant University.

Jeffrey was married for 25 years to the love of his life, the late Sharon (Iannucci) Gerlach. Together with Sharon’s sister, Janet Curren, they ran and operated Portobello Jewelers on Bellevue Avenue for 23 years. He is survived by his children, Jennifer Gerlach Provo, and her husband James, of Mansfield, MA, and Matthew Gerlach of Middletown, RI. He is also survived by his sister, Penny Bellevue of Lockport, NY, and many nieces and nephews. Jeffrey was an enthusiastic lover of all sports, particularly golf. He enjoyed trivia and was a dedicated patron of Cappy’s Hillside Cafe.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. His funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM in the funeral home immediately after.

The burial will be held privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to St. Jude’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

