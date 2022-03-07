Middletown Introduces Tiered Residential Tax Program

The Town of Middletown’s new Tiered Residential Tax Program (TRTP) is now live.

The program was approved late last year by the Town Council to help ease the tax burden on full-time residents.

In order to qualify, eligible applicants must be registered voters in the Town of Middletown. They must also make their home here their primary residence and live in Middletown at least six months out of the year.

According to figures from the Town, there are 3,000-4,000 properties eligible to apply. The deadline is the close of business May 2 for submitting paperwork with the Tax Assessor’s office, 350 East Main Road, Town Hall, Middletown, RI 02842.

“It’s one of those issues that seems to impact everybody and the Town Council came up with a solution that directly helps the people who live here,” Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown said. “We want to make sure as many people who are eligible apply for the benefit because it really is aimed at assisting our residents.”

Town officials said the program does not add new money to the tax rolls. Rather, the residential tax burden is shifted from residents to those who own second homes in Middletown.

To guarantee a smooth rollout of the program, Tax Assessor George Durgin assembled an easy to follow question and answer sheet to address some of the most common questions about the program. Among those included:

When does the TRTP go into effect? The TRTP will take effect with the 2022 tax bill homeowners typically receive in August.

I believe I’m eligible to receive the TRTP benefit. What do I need to do to save on my residential tax bill? Applications are available in the Tax Assessor office in Town Hall, 350 East Main Road and at the Tax Assessor’s website at https://mdl.town/TRTP online.

Does the TRTP negate or affect any other tax exemptions I receive from the Town? No. The TRTP is in addition to other tax exemptions for veterans status, disabilities or similar relief provided by the Town.

How do I find out if my TRTP application was accepted? Your tax bill expected to be mailed in August will reflect any changes as a result of the TRTP. Beforehand, you should receive a postcard in the mail from the Town outlining your TRTP status.

My property is in a trust. Can I qualify for the TRTP program? You must be a named beneficiary in order to qualify.

What percentage do I save on my taxes with the TRTP benefit? It’s too early to tell what the benefit will be to residential property owners who are approved for the TRTP. This is all dependent on where the Town Council sets the Town’s Fiscal 2023 budget and tax rates. Updates will be provided as the process evolves.

I own more than one residential property in Middletown. Can I get the TRTP benefit on each of my properties? The TRTP applies only to the property that is used as the taxpayer’s primary residence. It does not apply to the taxpayer’s other properties.

Are commercial, industrial, motor vehicle and other properties eligible for the TRTP benefit? No.

I applied for the TRTP benefit and was accepted by the Town. Do I need to reapply in January 2023 to get the benefit again? No. Under the rules, the TRTP is good for three years before a property owner must reapply.

Someone I know is claiming TRTP relief, but I don’t believe they’re eligible. How do I get that information to the appropriate party with the Town? Thank you for your vigilance. If you believe someone is claiming TRTP relief inappropriately, please contact the Tax Assessor’s office, 350 East Main Road, call 847-7300 or email Tax Assessor George Durgin at gdurgin@MiddletownRI.com. All information will be handled confidentially. The penalty for those found violating the new ordinance is up to a $1,000 fine.

Okay, that’s a lot of information, but I have still have questions. Where can I ask them and get a response in a timely manner? Questions are best directed to https://mdl.town/ Helps online under the “Other Municipal Services — Tax, Assessment Or Sewer Collections Inquiry” section at the bottom of the page. As questions come up, updates will be added to this Question & Answer sheet as needed.

To check out a full copy of the Q&A Sheet, visit https://mdl.town/TRTP online or drop by the Tax Assessor’s office in Town Hall during normal business hours.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!