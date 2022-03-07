Middletown Town Hall

Middletown Introduces Tiered Residential Tax Program

The Town of Middletown’s new Tiered Residential Tax Program (TRTP) is now live.  

The program was approved late last year by the Town Council to help ease the tax  burden on full-time residents. 

In  order  to  qualify,  eligible  applicants  must  be  registered  voters  in  the  Town  of  Middletown.  They  must  also  make  their  home  here  their  primary  residence  and  live  in  Middletown at least six months out of the year.

According to figures from the Town, there are 3,000-4,000 properties eligible to apply.  The deadline is the close of business May 2 for submitting paperwork with the Tax Assessor’s office, 350 East Main Road, Town Hall, Middletown, RI 02842. 

“It’s one of those issues that seems to impact everybody and the Town Council came up  with a solution that directly helps the people who live here,” Town Administrator Shawn J.  Brown said. “We want to make sure as many people who are eligible apply  for the benefit  because it really is aimed at assisting our residents.” 

Town officials said the program does not add new money to the tax rolls.  Rather, the residential tax burden is shifted from residents to those who own second homes in Middletown. 

To guarantee a smooth rollout of  the program, Tax Assessor George Durgin assembled an easy to follow question and answer sheet to address some of the most common questions about the program. Among those included: 

  • When does the TRTP go into effect?  The TRTP will take effect with the 2022 tax bill homeowners typically receive in August. 
  • I believe I’m eligible to receive the TRTP benefit. What do I need to do to save on my residential tax bill? Applications are available in the Tax Assessor office in Town Hall, 350  East Main Road and at the Tax Assessor’s website at https://mdl.town/TRTP online. 
  • Does the TRTP negate or affect any other tax exemptions I receive from the Town? No. The TRTP is in addition to other tax exemptions for veterans status, disabilities or similar  relief provided by the Town. 
  • How do I find out if my TRTP application was accepted?  Your tax bill expected to be mailed in August will reflect any changes as a result of the TRTP. Beforehand, you should  receive a postcard in the mail from the Town outlining your TRTP status. 
  • My property is in a trust.  Can I qualify for  the TRTP program?  You must be a named beneficiary in order to qualify. 
  • What percentage do I save on my taxes with the TRTP benefit? It’s too early to tell what  the benefit will be to residential property owners who are approved for the TRTP. This is  all  dependent  on  where  the  Town  Council  sets  the  Town’s  Fiscal  2023  budget  and  tax  rates. Updates will be provided as the process evolves. 
  • I own more  than one residential property in Middletown. Can  I get  the TRTP benefit on  each  of  my  properties?  The  TRTP  applies  only  to  the  property  that  is  used  as  the  taxpayer’s primary residence. It does not apply to the taxpayer’s other properties. 
  • Are  commercial,  industrial,  motor  vehicle  and  other  properties  eligible  for  the  TRTP  benefit? No.
  • I  applied  for  the  TRTP  benefit  and  was  accepted  by  the  Town.  Do  I  need  to  reapply  in  January  2023  to  get  the  benefit  again? No. Under  the  rules,  the  TRTP is  good  for  three  years before a property owner must reapply. 
  • Someone I know is claiming TRTP relief, but I don’t believe they’re eligible. How do I get  that information to the appropriate party with the Town? Thank you for your vigilance. If  you  believe  someone  is  claiming  TRTP  relief  inappropriately,  please  contact  the  Tax  Assessor’s office, 350 East Main Road, call 847-7300 or email Tax Assessor George Durgin  at  gdurgin@MiddletownRI.com.  All  information  will  be  handled  confidentially.  The  penalty for those found violating the new ordinance is up to a $1,000 fine. 
  • Okay, that’s a lot of information, but I have still have questions. Where can I ask them and  get  a  response  in  a  timely  manner?  Questions  are  best  directed  to  https://mdl.town/ Helps online  under  the  “Other  Municipal  Services  —  Tax,  Assessment  Or  Sewer  Collections Inquiry” section at the bottom of the page. As questions come up, updates will  be added to this Question & Answer sheet as needed. 

To check out a full copy of the Q&A Sheet, visit https://mdl.town/TRTP online or drop  by the Tax Assessor’s office in Town Hall during normal business hours.  

 

 

