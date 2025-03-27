Obituary: Joanne Benner (1943-2025)

Joanne Benner, 82, of Middletown, RI, died on March 23, 2025 in the Village House Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Arthur E. Benner, Jr., for 48 years.

Born in Newport, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Manuel Gomes and Ezara Peters.

Joanne is survived by her son, Michael E. Benner and his wife Jennifer of Shamokin, PA, her daughter, Karen M. Cavalli and her husband Tracy of Paso Robles, CA, her son Eric J. Benner and his wife Melody of Olney, MD, her grandchildren Michael Benner, Sarah Benner, Nicole Antles, Katrina Antles, and many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Joanne is preceded in death by her sister, Ann Marie Lema.

In John 13:34-35, Jesus said, “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.”

The Holy Spirit worked through Joanne to live out this command. At home, she loved three rambunctious kids, bringing them to the beach every summer day, and even working in the Middletown School system so she could be closer to them. She deeply loved her husband, Art, both during their 48-year marriage and after his death in 2010. Together they showed their love for nature and their brothers and sisters in Christ through their helping at the Community Garden at Calvary United Methodist Church, and their beautification efforts in Middletown, including the renovation of Paradise Park, the flower gardens at the Middletown Library and Town Hall, the flower gardens at the John Clark Senior Living Center for breast cancer awareness, and the renovation of the entrance to their community, Birchwood manor. They also took in her father, Manuel Gomes and cared for him as he suffered from Alzheimer’s. More recently, as she herself suffered from Alzheimer’s and moved to Blenheim’s Memory Care Housing, she continued to love those around her by teaching gardening to other residents and showing genuine love for the staff.

Please honor Joanne by following Jesus’ command, as she did, to love one another as he loves us.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on April 1 at 10:00am in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 W. Main Road, Middletown, RI. Burial will follow in Middletown Four Corners Cemetery, Turner and Wyatt Road, Middletown.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Lucy’s Church or the Alzheimer’s Association at: https://www.alz.org/