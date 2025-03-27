The Dowd Team Announces Sale of South Kingstown Retreat for $1,325,000

A striking contemporary residence set on nearly six acres of private land has sold for $1,325,000, marking a notable transaction in the local real estate market. The property, located at 989A Mooresfield Road, was brokered by Connor Dowd of The Dowd Team Keller Williams Coastal.

Distinguished by its sleek modern design and seamless integration with the natural landscape, the home is bathed in natural light, thanks to its expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. The residence offers an open, airy atmosphere accentuated by high ceilings and an emphasis on spatial fluidity.

Among its standout features is a private entry office space, also framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, providing a scenic workspace with unobstructed views of the surrounding greenery. Radiant floor heating ensures warmth and comfort year-round, while a backup generator adds an extra layer of security.

Set well back from the road, the home offers a sense of tranquility and seclusion, underscored by meticulously maintained landscaping that enhances its curb appeal. The extensive grounds provide ample space for outdoor activities while preserving the serenity of the setting.

The property is ideally situated near the University of Rhode Island, local beaches, and the amenities of South County, offering convenient access to both recreational and cultural attractions.

