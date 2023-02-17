Obituary: John J. Fucile Jr. (1937-2023)

John J Fucile Jr., 85, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2023. He was born on September 29, 1937.

Jack grew up in Newport R.I. and graduated from Rogers High School. He served in the Military (Navy, Air Force) before his lifelong career at Raytheon. He then retired to Florida.

Jack is survived by his four children. John Fucile III, Pamela McLaughlin, Edward Fucile, and Maureen Behrns. Besides his parents, Jack is preceded by his siblings Eugene Fucile, Norman Fucile, and Elaine Faria. Services for Jack will be private.

