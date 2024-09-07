Obituary: Joseph “Sarge” Rodrigues (1939-2024)

Joseph “Sarge” Rodrigues, 84, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on September 3, 2024 after a courageous four month battle with glioblastoma multiforme. Joe was the husband of the late Linda (Klapthor) Rodrigues. Born on the family farm in Middletown, RI on November 24, 1939, he was the son of the late Joseph and Olivia (Travers) Rodrigues.

Joe graduated from Rogers High School in 1957 and spent many days during his youth working at his uncle’s service station, Tom’s, on East Main Road. He much preferred being at the garage rather than on the farm. He began a long and passionate career with cars when his uncle gave him a car to work on. He spent every free moment getting that car in good working order. After high school he enlisted in the Marine Corps. He went to bootcamp in Parris Island, NC with several of his friends. He was a firm believer that all young people should go to bootcamp for the learning experience of it. Once a marine, always a marine.

While in the Corps, Joe was stationed in Iwakuni, Japan and also in Camp Lejeune, NC serving in the motorpool. Upon returning home, he began his career in earnest, fixing cars, racing cars, and eventually opening his own auto body shop, Sarge’s Portsmouth Auto Body, in October 1977. Sarge’s is currently in its 47th year of operation under the direction of his long-time foreman, John Oliveira, and his grandson, Joey Wallis.

Over the years, Sarge enjoyed drag racing and building a hot rod from the ground up , as well as restoring old vehicles, including a 1931 Model A Ford pick-up, a 1957 Ford Thunderbird, and his favorite, “The Ghost” a 1956 Chevy that he painted pearl white. In his youth, he could be seen in “The Ghost” cruising up and down Broadway. His love of cars was shared with his grandson Joey, of whom he was most proud. He started Joey off drag racing in a junior dragster at the age of 10 and continued as Joey’s crew chief until his illness prevented him from going to the track. His other hobbies included building and flying model airplanes. He also learned to fly small aircraft and got his pilot’s license in the 90s. More recently, he began restoring Yamaha Chappy scooters.

Sarge was quite the perfectionist, always doing things the right way, never cutting corners. His standards were high. He expected the best from everyone. And although he was not one to express much emotion, he had a big heart. He helped people whenever he could and loved his family beyond measure.

Joe is survived by his daughter Jodi L. Rodrigues, his grandson Joey Wallis, and his sister Lorraine Jenkins, all of Middletown. In addition, he leaves his late wife’s two brothers, Ronald Klapthor and David Klapthor and David’s wife Mary; also, nieces Hollie Hebrock Towey and Jennifer Klapthor, and nephews Benjamin Jenkins, Jr., John Hebrock, and Matthew, David, Timothy, and Brian Klapthor, and too many cousins to count. He was predeceased by brother in-law Benjamin Jenkins, Sr. and sister in-law Susan Klapthor and many aunts and uncles.

His family would like to thank his caregivers who made it possible to keep him at home during his illness: Allison, Kayla, Kristine, Lori, and Renata. We are very grateful for each of you, as was he.

SEMPER FI

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, September 13, 2024 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

Funeral Services will be on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 11:00 AM in Trinity Church, Queen Anne Square, Newport. Burial with military honors will follow at Middletown Four Corners Cemetery.

Sarge was always supporting local charities and various worthy causes, both personally and through the shop. The Three Angels Fund was one of his favorites as it was founded by families in his circle of friends Also, he was known to say, “If I win the lottery, I’m giving a million dollars to St. Jude’s” We believe that he would be honored if those who are able could donate to one of these charities in his memory: https://www.threeangelsfund.com; https://www.stjude.org/give.html

