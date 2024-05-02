Obituary: Karen Day (1962-2024)

February 28, 1962 — April 22, 2024

Karen Carlin (Sullivan) Day, 62 of North Kingstown, RI, passed away with her family by her side on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Born in New London, CT, she was the daughter of the late F.M. and Barbara Sullivan.

Karen passed at home with her loving husband Kevin J. Day and her beloved son, Christopher J. Day. Kevin and Chris, tenderly took care of her every need in her final days.

Karen was the 4th of four children. Her parents, and her oldest sister and lifelong best friend, Jean B. Ciejka, preceded her in death and welcomed her to Heaven to be with them again.

Karen grew up in a military family, always moving from place to place. Traveling so much as a child took her to live in Nova Scotia and the Philippines. After her father retired from his distinguished military service, the family toured Europe, and later traveled to Hawaii, Japan and China.

The Sullivans settled in Portsmouth RI, where Karen eventually met her husband in grade school through his sister Eileen, who was her best friend.

Well known for being blunt and concise, she also had a quick wit. Her husband Kevin shared that same wit and when the two started dating, there was an instant, natural connection.

After marriage, Karen and Kevin had one child, Christopher. Of course, Chris was an amalgam of both his parents and displayed the same comical genius from the earliest age. Karen loved Chris dearly and was a tough mother. She was very proud of his aptitude to take care of her.

Karen worked for the family business for 35+ years, and was her dad’s right hand woman.

Karen leaves a wonderful grandson, Anthony. Karen loved to brag about son Chris and Anthony.

As well as her immediate family, Karen is survived by her brother Mike Sullivan and his wife Joyce, her sister Doreen Beck, brother-in-law Mike Ciejka Sr., and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Karen’s family would like to thank the staff of Blenheim-Newport and Visting Nurse, Home and Hospice, for their kindness and exceptional care.

Funeral services for Karen will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on Karen’s behalf to the Potter League For Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842 https://potterleague.org/.