Obituary: Kevin J. Garcia (1962-2023)

Kevin J. Garcia, 61, of Newport, passed away unexpectedly at home on May 7, 2023

Born in Newport, he was the son of Joseph and Patricia (Sullivan) Garcia of Middletown.

Kevin retired in 2017 from the Newport Fire Department attaining the rank of Captain of fire prevention.

He had previously worked as a mechanic for the Middletown Police Department and Golds (Coffey’s) Texaco. Kevin was known to many for his friendly smile and kind greeting. He was a masterful mechanic and tinkerer. He often could be found repairing, restoring, or repainting something. There was not a tool he did not have, or a problem he could not solve for a friend in need.

In addition to his parents, Kevin leaves his brother Allan Garcia of Middletown and his sister Cindy Garcia of Middletown as well as two nephews, Devin Perham, and Jack Garcia. Olivia Garcia was his one niece

As a passionate dog lover, Kevin considered his Black Labrador Retrievers, Koda and Chevy, his best friends. He deeply loved and cared for both. It is said that a dog is the only animal that loves its owner more than it loves itself. Unfortunately, Koda began to fail after his best friend passed, and crossed rainbow bridge. Their ashes will be interned together.

Kevin will be deeply missed and forever loved.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, May 15, 2023, from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 9:30 AM in Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Robert Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842

Online Tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

