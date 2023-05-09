Former Westerly Public Schools employee charged with three counts of third-degree sexual assault of student

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha today announced that a former employee of the Westerly Public School system has been charged with three counts of third-degree sexual assault of a student.

On May 8, 2023, the Washington County Grand Jury returned a secret indictment charging Sean Tormey (age 39) with three counts of third-degree sexual assault.

On May 9, 2023, the secret indictment was unsealed and the defendant was arraigned in Washington County Superior Court.

As alleged in the indictment, the defendant, while employed with the Westerly Public School system, engaged in sexual contact on a day and date between January 1, 2023 and March 11, 2023, with a student over the age of 14 and under the age of 18, under circumstances whereby the accused has supervisory or disciplinary power over the victim by virtue of the accused’s legal, professional, or occupational status; or the accused is otherwise acting in a position of authority with respect to the victim.

The Westerly Police Department and Assistant Attorney General Mark J. Trovato of the Office of the Attorney General are leading the investigation and prosecution of the case.

