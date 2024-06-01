Obituary: Muriel K. Doval (1950-2024)

May 30, 1950 — May 30, 2024

Muriel K. Doval, 74, of Newport, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 30, 2024. She was the wife of William M. Doval.

Born in Newport, she was the daughter of David and Muriel (Brunelle) Riley.

Muriel leaves her sons David W. Doval, and his wife Christine of West Warwick and Christopher M. Doval, and his wife Megan of Warwick. She is also survived by her sisters, Jane E. Nevils and her husband Daniel of Portsmouth and Mary Connor of Middletown. Muriel was the grandmother of David Jr., Zoe, Justin, Sean, Cameron, Alexis, and Ava.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 10:00 am in St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway at Mann Avenue, Newport. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park, Middletown.

Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd, STE 3004, Warwick, RI 02886