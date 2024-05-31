Jamestown’s Premier Bay View Penthouse Hits Market for $1,975,000

53 Conanicus Avenue #4H | Jamestown, RI | 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,779 sq ft | listed by Residential Properties Ltd. for $1,975,000.

Experience coastal luxury like never before in this one-of-a-kind penthouse unit at Bay View Condominiums in Jamestown. Boasting breathtaking views of Fort Adams, Goat Island, and the harbors of Newport and Jamestown, this exceptional 2-bed, 2-bath residence redefines elegance.

Step into an expansive open floor plan highlighted by thirty-two Anderson skylights and two cozy gas fireplaces. The granite kitchen is a chef’s dream, equipped with high-end Sub-Zero and Miele appliances, a Viking wine cooler, and bespoke built-ins that add a touch of sophistication throughout the home.

Upon arrival on the 4th floor via the keyed elevator, you’ll be immersed in a serene coastal ambiance. The large enclosed balcony off the living room is perfect for savoring stunning sunrises, sunsets, and the twinkling lights of the Newport Bridge.

Designed with modern living in mind, the penthouse includes two custom-built spaces ideal for home offices. Comfort is guaranteed year-round with two central air systems, and ample storage is provided by two walk-in closets, including a luxurious cedar closet.

The residence features a central vacuum system and a built-in speaker system, enhancing both convenience and entertainment. Additionally, a lifetime hot water heater ensures long-term reliability.

Residents enjoy easy access to the Jamestown ferry and marina, providing the option to travel by boat to Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard, and downtown Newport.

Envision your lifestyle in this luxurious coastal haven, situated in Jamestown’s premier location. Embrace the best of coastal living at Bay View Condominiums.

