Obituary: Pauline Reynolds (1946-2025)

It is with heavy hearts and much gratitude that we announce the passing of our beloved and beautiful mother, Pauline Reynolds, 79, on October 14, 2025, at Newport Hospital.

Born in Newport to the late Joseph Edmund Reynolds and Ann Catherine (Silvia) Reynolds. She was the youngest of five, raised in the Fifth Ward of Newport, attended Thompson Junior High and graduated from Rogers High School class of 1964.

She held many accomplished jobs; Sears and Roebuck, Raytheon, Saint Barnabas Church, Portsmouth Abby School Admissions, Boys Town, SAIC and was an invaluable asset to the family business from 2007 to the summer of this year. She was dedicated, hard-working and always striving to succeed at any obstacle that came her way with determination and integrity.

All of her spare time was spent with her family and cooking for everyone and anyone from grandchildren to neighbors to her favorite trash removal friend and snow plow driver. Everyone knew about her warm coffee cake and the love that it was baked with. When there was something to celebrate, a heart that needed mending or just a friend that needed to be reminded they were loved, mom’s warm coffee cake was always hand-delivered with a hug and a smile.

Mom also found endless peace in nature. Whether walking the beach looking for treasure, scuffing through dry leaves on a fall day, wandering the woods and hugging trees, sitting in a prayer garden amongst the flowers or trying to catch snowflakes on her tongue, especially in New Hampshire on girls weekend , as long as there was fresh air, a hand to hold and a heart to share with, she was happy and renewed.

Anyone who knew her knew her unwavering faith guided all her actions. She lived her life as a child of God doing his good works. She gave without boundaries, listened without judgment, prayed without failure and loved without restrictions. She was the prayer warrior that held our family together with Grace and gumption. She was the constant light that led our family through any and all darkness with fearless courage and her faith in God that could truly move mountains.

Pauline was the youngest of five siblings the late George Reynold(Kay Reynolds), Ann Tobias (Dick Tobias), Joseph Reynolds(Sharon Reynolds) and Barbara Reynolds(Debbie). She was the mother of three beautiful daughters Cherie Lawson(Craig Lawson), Cindy Pascale (Derek Correia) and her precious daughter Christine Collins that greeted her at the gates of heaven.

She had nine grandchildren; Craig Lawson, Nichole Collins(James Collins), Danielle Lawson Pacheco(Mike Lawson Pacheco), Megan Lawson, Cote Collins(Stephanie Collins), Patrick Pascale(Allison Pascale), Katelyn Pascale, Christian Pascale and Emily Pascale and eight great grandchildren, Dylan, Luna, Bindi, Abigail, Mason, Grayson, Elena and Hudson. She was also blessed with a tribe of dear close friends and neighbors that brought her much love, joy and comfort.

Everyone who knew her was touched by her heart and the love that she gave so fiercely and so freely.

A service to celebrate her and all the lives that she has touched will be held October 30th from 5 to 7 at Connors funeral home. A private burial will be on November 1st.

Pauline will be laid to rest with her mother and father at Saint Columba cemetery in Middletown, Rhode Island.

In lieu of flowers Pauline’s wish would be for you to pay her kindness forward to someone you know in need, to forgive someone that needs your forgiveness, for you to share your love with someone who is lonely and for you to listen without judgment to someone who needs your understanding. Pauline was a constant disciple of Christ and her wish would be for you all to find a way to touch the life of someone else in her precious memory.