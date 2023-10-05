Obituary: Peter M. Sousa Sr. (1941-2023)

Peter M. Sousa Sr., 82, of Newport, RI, passed away on October 1, 2023 in the Village House Nursing home, where his loving wife of 56 years, Kathleen Sousa was by his side.

Born in Tiverton, RI, he was the son of the late Joseph and Lucy (Fernandes) Sousa.

Peter graduated from BMC Durfee High in Fall River MA in 1960. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1972 from Roger William College. In July 1960, he enlisted in the US Air Force, serving four years, achieving the rank of airman first class. Peter later enlisted in the Rhode Island National Guard, serving 16 years, retiring as a Staff Sergeant. His awards include the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal.

Peter and Kathy lived in Newport where he was the owner and Chef of the Coffee Pot Restaurant on Thames Street. Patrons, better described as friends, would start their day with a homemade breakfast, pastries, and a good joke, he loved to make people laugh.

Peter also worked for Newport Public Schools for 10 years, coached youth sports, and volunteered for the boy scouts. Peter lived in Newport for most of his life and was very passionate about investing in his community.

Peter held many chairs in the International Order of the Odd Fellows; one year as the Grand Master for the State of RI, the treasurer of three lodges, and in 2011 was a recipient of the Meritorious Jewel. His accomplishments included raising money for scholarships for children’s education. Peter continued to be active until his death and his commitment to the Order of Odd fellows will remain part of his legacy.

Peter loved to travel, and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. He was adored by many who thought of him as a “father”. His absence will be greatly missed by so many whose lives he impacted.

Peter is survived by his wife Kathleen and their son, Peter Sousa Jr. and his wife Kerry, of Seattle, WA. He additionally leaves his brother Alfred Sousa, of Dighton Mass, his sister, Connie Carreiro and husband Ernest Carreiro of Tiverton RI. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Sousa, James Sousa, and his sisters, Lucy St. Laurent and Alice McKenney.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Sousa’s name, to the Odd Fellow Scholarship Fund. 178 High Street, PO Box 296, Bristol, RI 02809-0296.

