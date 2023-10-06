Contemporary Waterfront Barrington Home Lists For $2.4 Million

17 Willow Way | Barrington, RI | 4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms, 4,284 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd. for $2,400,000.

Enjoy panoramic vistas of Narragansett Bay and Allin’s Cove at this Contemporary home in Barrington’s sought-after Alfred Drowne neighborhood.

Facing West, orange-pink sunsets add tranquility in this dynamic abode with features galore including: automatic lights, full-length glass windows and exceptional styling. The sleek design begins on the ground floor with a foyer, storage room, and mudroom plus access to the integral single and tandem garages.

Upstairs, the main living area showcases oak hardwood flooring, in-ceiling Sonos, and an amazing open floor plan with high ceilings and endless possibilities for entertaining spaces, including a massive, wrap-around composite deck. The cutting-edge chef’s kitchen presents Euro-style cabinetry, a large waterfall center island, Bosch appliances, 2 dishwashers, 2 refrigerators, and a below-counter microwave drawer. A powder room, a water-facing den with a large TV, and a spacious bedroom suite with a bright bath complete the main floor.

Upstairs, the vaulted primary suite features a skylighted bath with a walk-in tile shower and double vanity. A third suite with a private deck and a fourth bed/bath complete this floor. Barrington’s small-town charm also offers the amenities of the Rhode Island Country Club and Barrington Yacht Club. Explore local beaches and a coastal bike path that stretches from Bristol to Providence.

Nearby Providence offers award-winning dining and renowned theaters. Boston is a an easy commute by car or train.

