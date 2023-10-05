Kim Doherty of Lila Delman Compass Breaks Historic Record for Highest Sale Ever in Portsmouth

Lila Delman Compass announced Thursday the sale of 179 Indian Avenue in Portsmouth for $8,550,000. Kim Doherty, Sales Associate of Lila Delman Compass’ Newport Office, represented the Buyer in this transaction. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest residential sale ever in Portsmouth and the second highest sale ever on Aquidneck Island’s famed Indian Avenue.

Sited on nearly 2 waterfront acres, the contemporary home features 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms across 5,559 total square feet. Property highlights include 200 feet of Sakonnet River frontage and deeded beach access.

“I’m so excited for my buyers”, commented Kim Doherty. “This beautiful home has everything they were looking for, including a fabulous view, privacy and a beach!”

Year-to-date, Kim Doherty ranks among the top 5 Individual Agents for single-family home sales on Aquidneck Island. Lila Delman Compass agents have participated in 3 of the top 5 sales on Aquidneck Island this year.

