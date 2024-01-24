Obituary: Randall M Rua (1986-2024)

Randall M Rua, beloved son, father, brother, and friend, passed away on January 15, 2024, at the age of 37. Born on December 9, 1986, in Providence, RI, Randy brought joy and laughter to the lives of those around him.

Randy’s sensitive and kindhearted nature endeared him to everyone he met. With a fierce loyalty to his friends and a contagious energy, he was a constant source of laughter and joy. His silly and playful personality will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Education took Randy on various paths, but his true passion lay in the culinary arts. As a talented chef in the hospitality industry, he was very pleased to create dishes that brought people together. His culinary skills were unmatched, and his dedication to his craft was evident in every meal he prepared. He will also be remembered for his love of music, and his passion for rapping.

Above all, Randall’s love for his children, Damien and Ryleigh, was unmatched. He had a strong desire to turn his life around for them, to provide them with the love and support they deserved. His children were the light of his life, and their memories of their father’s love and laughter will forever remain in their hearts.

Randall leaves behind his mother, Joan Rua, his son, Damien Rua, his daughter, Ryleigh Rua and her mother, Chelsea Powers-Keyes, his siblings, Vanessa Brooks, Ellis Rua, Austine Rua, Sierra Morse, and Skyler Brooks, his aunt Gail Marum, and his cousins, Jacob Morse, Jeffrey Murray and Jordan Hayes. His absence will be deeply felt by all of his family members and friends, especially his mentor Orlando Gold and his father, Randall Brooks.

The farewell services for Randall M. Rua will be held in the coming days to honor his memory and celebrate his remarkable life. Calling Hours will be held at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 5:00 pm. A Funeral Service for Randy will take place in the funeral home immediatley following at 6:30 pm.

Although the loss of Randall M Rua is deeply painful, we find solace in the treasured memories we have of him. In our hearts, he will forever remain the free-spirited, musical-loving, sensitive, and fiercely loyal soul we were privileged to know.

