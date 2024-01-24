Jon Stewart Returns to ‘The Daily Show’ as Host and Executive Producer

Jon Stewart will return to host Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” every Monday beginning Feb. 12, through the 2024 presidential election, the network announced Wednesday.

“Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, in a statement. “In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

The show’s team of correspondents will take turns hosting for the remainder of each week. Additionally, Stewart will assume the role of executive producer, contributing to the decision-making process as the show charts its course towards a new and more enduring direction.

Stewart hosted the show from 1999-2015, where it became must-watch television for political and media commentary.

Episodes will air on Comedy Central and be available to stream on Paramount+ the next day.

