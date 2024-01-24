James Beard Foundation Unveils Rhode Island Semifinalists for 2024 Restaurant and Chef Awards

In an announcement Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation named the Rhode Island semifinalists for their 2024 Restaurant and Chef Awards.

Established in 1990 and inaugurated in 1991, the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards stand as a pinnacle among the five separate recognition programs of the illustrious James Beard Awards. This distinguished ceremony aims to spotlight exceptional talent and accomplishments in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and the broader food system. Moreover, it seeks to commend those who exhibit unwavering dedication to principles such as racial and gender equity, community engagement, sustainability, and the cultivation of an inclusive culture where all can prosper.

The much-anticipated nominees for these culinary honors will be announced on Wednesday, April 3, with the winners ultimately announced during the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 10 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Check out the 2024 Rhode Island Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists below:

Outstanding Restaurant – Bywater (Warren, RI)

Emerging Chef – Sky Haneul Kim, Gift Horse (Providence, RI)

Best New Restaurant – Tuxpan Taqueria (Central Falls, RI)

Outstanding Hospitality – Giusto (Newport, RI)

Outstanding Bar – Courtland Club (Providence, RI)

Best Chef: Northeast

– Peter Carvelli, Foglia (Bristol, RI)

– Subat Dilmurat, Jahunger (Providence, RI)

– Maria Meza, Dolores (Providence, RI)

– Basil Yu, Yagi Noodles (Newport, RI)

As the culinary world awaits the unveiling of the final nominees and eventual winners, the anticipation and excitement surrounding the James Beard Awards continue to grow. This renowned event not only celebrates exceptional gastronomic achievements but also reflects the Foundation’s commitment to fostering a culinary landscape marked by diversity, sustainability, and equality.

