Obituary: Richard S Boreri (1929-2023)

Richard S Boreri, 94, of Middletown, a Founder and President of the former Transcom Electronics, Inc. died on Monday, October 2, 2023.

He was the husband of the late Mary T (Malloy) Boreri. They were married for 46 years. Born in Taunton, Massachusetts, a son of late Stephano and Mary J (Romani) Boreri and brother to late Robert Boreri and late sister Marjorie Boreri. He lived as a youth in Taunton MA where he was a graduate of Monsignor James Coyle High School in Taunton, Class of 1947.

Richard served his country as a Naval Officer from 1952 to 1964 during the Korean War.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute followed by a master’s degree from Northeastern University.

Mr. Boreri was one of the founders of Transcom Electronics, Inc., headquartered in Portsmouth, RI with facilities in Middletown and Bristol, RI and St. Jerome, Canada. He served as President and CEO for 17 years, retiring in 1989. He was a resident of Middletown, RI since 1961.

In addition to his professional career, he volunteered many hours, providing his knowledge and experience to several community organizations. Over the years, he was an active member of the Navy League and served on the Board of Directors, a member and Board Member of the Newport Lion’s Club, and was a member and twice President of the Idle Hour Club in Newport. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Newport County YMCA, and lead their Board as President from 1979 to 1981. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of the Newport County Chamber of Commerce and served as President from 1981-1982. He was a communicant of St. Lucy’s Church in Middletown RI and provided expert guidance to the Finance Committee.

Mr. Boreri was a USCG licensed boat Captain and an avid sailor for most of his life, enjoying many weekends from May to October with family and friends aboard SV Elude.

He leaves two sons and two daughters and their families. Capt. Steven Boreri and wife Leilani of Kailua Kona, Hawaii, Kevin Boreri and daughter Caroline of Middletown and New York respectively, Karla Dutton and husband Ian of Wynyard, Tasmania, Australia, Dr. Susan Boreri and partner Linda Pierson of Ipswich MA, along with 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, Caroline, Travis and Megan and their children Isla, Rydr and Holty, Ashley and Chris and their children Jackson and Eloise, Jeremy and Jana and their children Archer and Amalia, Richard and Sophie and their children Henry and Felicity and Alice and Jarrod and their daughter Annabel along with niece Alicia Raposo and other nieces and nephews and cousins. He also leaves Ms. Patricia M Malloy, a very close friend and companion and her family including daughters Marianne, Kathleen and Patti.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00am in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Rd, Middletown, to be followed by a private burial in RI Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider supporting Sail To Prevail, a therapeutic sailing organization for those with disabilities who otherwise would not have the opportunity to do what Dad enjoyed. If you would like to pay tribute to Dad, please kindly send a donation to Sail To Prevail, PO Box 1264, Newport RI 02840, or www.sailtoprevail.org

