Obituary: Sr. Bernadette Lapre (1933-2023)

Sr. Bernadette of Mary Immaculate Queen Lapre

On Monday, September 25, 2023, Sister Bernadette Lapre gently and quietly went home to God at St. Clare Home in Newport, Rhode Island, where she had lived for 16 years. She is survived by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Cluny, her sister Auora Lajoie and her brother Normad Lapre and numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and nephews from different parts of the United States.

Marie Bernadette Elmire was born to Wilfred A. Lapre and Marie Nerea Trahen Lapre in Fall River on March 9, 1933 into a French-Canadian Family. She was one of 16 children. Sister Bernadette loved her family and could remember names and events of each of the family members and often told stories about each one. She loved her family and they found in her a supportive and loving sister and aunt. Upon entering the Sisters of St. Joseph of Cluny, August 15, 1962, she became Sister Bernadette of Mary Immaculate Queen. Sister Bernadette served in Rhode Island and France.

She had many friends from many different walks of life because of her outgoing and generous nature. She never ceased to pray for each of those who were in her life. Her consistent gift for her Sisters, family, friends and all those in need was her deep and sincere prayer. Often as she said a Rosary, she would mention the intended person by name. She will be deeply missed, by her Cluny Sisters, family, friends and the “other family “of St. Clare Home. The staff of St. Clare cared for Sister Bernadette with affection and understanding, we are all deeply grateful.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 6 at St. Augustin Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Cluny, PO Box 66, Newport, RI 02840, https://clunyusandcanada.org/share-in-our-mission/#make-a-donation

