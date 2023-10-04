Newly renovated 5th Ward cottage hits the market for $1,245,000

29 Carey Street, Newport – 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,500 sq ft – offered by Lila Delman Compass for $1,245,000

Located in the heart of the 5th Ward and within a short walk to town and the harbor, this newly refurbished cottage is exceptional.

The 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1,500 sq ft home is a wonderful combination of period detail and a modern aesthetic. Upon arrival you are welcomed by a comfortable front porch that is accented by a beamed ceiling and the original front door. The first floor offers a nice flow for casual living yet is separate enough to find a place to get away.

The living room with a new gas fireplace is adjacent to the charming dining room that allows direct access to the spacious backyard and open to the expertly appointed kitchen with wonderful tile, stainless appliances, hard surface counters and abutting a first floor full bathroom.

The original staircase offers access the the second floor with 3 bedrooms and a new full bath, currently one bedroom is used as a huge walk-in closet.

Having undergone a full renovation the home offers all new Anderson 400 series windows, a new heat pump and a/c unit, a new roof and updated utilities and insulation.

Perhaps the most surprising and comfortable space in the home is the yard with back porch, a patio, tree lined and fenced with an outdoor shower.

With ample parking for 2 cars on the seashell driveway, this home has it all!

