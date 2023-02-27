Obituary: Steven Blair Anthony (1964-2023)

Steven Blair Anthony passed away unexpectedly in San Diego, CA on February 6, 2023.

Born on Easter Sunday at Newport Hospital, March 29, 1964, Steven graduated from Rogers High, attended Grossmont College, La Mesa, Ca, and Design Insitute, San Diego, Ca. Played hockey for Newport Youth Hockey in the 70’s and soccer for high school.

Steven was a hard worker, at age nine he had a paper route before he went to school, and one after school. At age 11, he bought his first motorcycle on his. He worked three jobs during High School to buy his truck which led him on his journey to San Diego.

Steven was very talented. He was an artist, designer, cook, business owner, and handyman. He could fix just about anything and rebuilt his first car while in high school, and up until his death, his love was still tinkering with them. He flipped a home in Jacksonville, that sold three weeks after the flip. His love of cars, boating, and entertainment was his joy, but his son Nicholas which he raised as a single parent was his real love and joy. He was a wonderful son, father, and friend. He cherished his friends, and they felt the same about him.

On Thanksgiving and Christmas Steven always cooked for a group of his friends. He decorated from the roof to the ground and the interior for Christmas.

On Christmas, he and Nick would go on the streets of San Diego and hand out $100 bills to about 30 of those he thought were in need for the Holiday. If you knew Steven, he had a heart of gold, If he heard you needed something, whether he knew you or not, he would see that it was taken care of. Lots of people took advantage of him, but he didn’t expect anything in return. He had a saying, “no good deed goes unpunished”.

Steven was home last August for his 40th class reunion. He had such a great time with his dear friends that he extended his stay for a month. He had the pleasure of showing his cooking ability for several meals.

Steven also leaves behind parents James H. and Norma Barboza Anthony, sisters Sharon M Connors, and Susan E Anthony, Aunt Ruth, Uncle Wayne, Uncle Arnold Barboza, Aunt Dolly Barboza, Uncle Jerry Anthony and Nieces, and a Nephew.

Steven’s wish is for his ashes to be tossed at Sea.

There will be a celebration of life in San Diego, and one held in Newport at a further time.



