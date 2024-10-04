Obituary: Taylor Madison Flynn (1994-2024)

Today, we celebrate the vibrant life of Taylor Madison Flynn, an outstanding artist who graced this world with her creative spirit. Born on April 27, 1994, in Fall River, Ma., Taylor’s journey came to a close on September 30, 2024, at her home in Tiverton, RI. With a passion for art, Halloween, horror movies, tattoos, and all things macabre, Taylor lived life on her own terms, embracing every moment with unwavering enthusiasm.

Known for her undeniable talent as a cake decorator in the bakery at Clements Marketplace for the last 10 years, Taylor brought joy to countless people through her creations. Her love for heavy metal music and adventures in cemeteries spoke to her daring spirit, always seeking new experiences in life.

Her Bachelors of Art Degree from UMass Dartmouth was a testament to her dedication and drive, showing that she could conquer any challenge that came her way. Taylor enjoyed sipping coffee, going on hikes, and spending quality time with her beloved cats – Cheesus, God, Moe, Snake, and Jaba.

Taylor will be missed by her parents; Daniel and Wendy Flynn, her sister; Tori Flynn, her nephew; Flynn George Ferreira, her grandparents; Marilyn Flynn and Raymond J. Mitzan, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Taylor was predeceased by her grandparents; Arthur T. Flynn, Colleen Mae Mitzan and Mary Lou Flynn.

As we celebrate Taylor’s remarkable life, we invite family and friends to join us for Calling Hours at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth, on October 8, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Taylor’s memory to the Joslin Diabetes Center, https://joslin.org/

Although Taylor may have left us physically, her vibrant spirit and love for the extraordinary will live on forever in our hearts. Let us remember her with fondness and cherish the memories we shared with this remarkable individual. Rest in peace, Taylor Madison Flynn.