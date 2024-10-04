Fabulous Waterfront Cape with Expansive Addition on Green Hill Pond Hits the Market for $1,595,000

82 Maple Drive | South Kingstown, RI | 3 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms, 3,352 sq ft | offered by Mary Ann Lisi of Residential Properties Ltd for $1,595,000.

A rare blend of historic charm and modern luxury awaits at this stunning 1880s Cape, set against the tranquil backdrop of Green Hill Pond in South Kingstown, Rhode Island. Just a stone’s throw from the water, this meticulously expanded residence marries the character of an old-world home with a thoughtfully designed 36-by-36-foot addition that offers direct access to the pond, creating a serene retreat for both year-round living and summer escapes.

The heart of the addition is a 24-by-24-foot great room featuring a striking wall of glass that frames panoramic views of the pond. Step out onto the expansive deck, where you can enjoy sunsets over the water and the sounds of nature, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience. The addition also includes a large mudroom, a convenient half bath, and an impressive two-car garage, all designed to enhance both functionality and style.

Despite its age, the original Cape is anything but outdated. Soaring 9-foot ceilings and original wood floors preserve the home’s historic character, while modern updates—including a new roof, heating and cooling systems, a four-bedroom septic system, and updated plumbing and electrical—bring it into the 21st century. The spacious first-floor primary suite is a sanctuary in itself, offering a beautifully tiled glass walk-in shower with radiant floor heating, a generous walk-in closet, and peaceful water views.

The home’s first floor also includes two large living rooms, a dining area, and a kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances. A laundry area and a half bath complete the layout, ensuring ease of living. Upstairs, two additional bedrooms share a luxurious full bath that boasts a soaking tub and walk-in tiled shower with double sinks, offering ample space and comfort for guests or family members. The addition’s great room includes a wet bar, mini kitchen, and an extra half bath, providing the perfect setting for entertaining.

Waterfront living means easy access to kayaking, boating, and swimming right from your backyard, while Green Hill Beach is just a short bike ride away. And unlike many coastal homes, this property does not require flood insurance, making it as practical as it is picturesque.

An open house will be held on Saturday, October 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the unique blend of historic charm and modern luxury that defines this Green Hill Pond estate. Whether as a primary residence or a seasonal getaway, this home offers an unrivaled combination of natural beauty and modern convenience.

