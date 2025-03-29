Obituary: Thomas Edward Gallagher (1943-2025)

Thomas Edward Gallagher of Newport died on March 27, 2025.

Born in Newport on March 14,1943 to John P. and Mary (Grady) Gallagher. He was a graduate of Rogers High School and the University of New Mexico. After graduation Tom enlisted with the US Marine Corps.

A talented athlete, tennis was his sport, making all state while at Rogers. He was also New England champ. At the University of New Mexico, he made all conference for 2 years.

Tom competed in the Newport Casino tournaments, even playing Rod Laver. He taught tennis at Bailey’s Beach, St. Michael’s Country Day School, the City of Newport, Tennis Hall of Fame and gave private tennis instruction to many in Newport.

He was employed by Church Community Housing as an instructor for first time homeowners. In addition, he was a caretaker for several estates in Newport. He also enjoyed figure skating, water skiing and dancing with Off the Curb.

Tom was preceded in death by his brother John Gallagher III and his sister Katie Beck.

He is survived by sisters Maureen Dever and Patsy Snyder, as well as brothers Terry Gallagher and Brian Gallagher. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Village House for the extraordinary care given to Tom.

Services will be private.

In his memory donations can be made to the Village House Activity Fund, 70 Harrison Ave. Newport, RI 02840.