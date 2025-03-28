Peaceful Coastal Escape Hits the Market for $1,295,000 in Westerly

9 N Essex Drive | Westerly, RI | 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 5,742 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd. for $1,295,000.

Just in time for summer, this peaceful retreat offers a rare blend of privacy and proximity to Westerly’s stunning beaches—just over a mile away, as the seagull flies. Nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on one of the highest points in town, this meticulously maintained architectural ranch provides the ultimate in one-level living.

Boasting 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a partially finished lower level, this home is a perfect multi-generational residence. A rare guest wing includes a bedroom, living room, galley kitchen, full bath, and private deck access—ideal for hosting family or friends. The large master suite features ample space, natural light, and a spa-like Jacuzzi tub in the en suite bath.

The home’s generous living spaces are enhanced by shiny maple hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings in the oversized living/dining room, and two cozy fireplaces. Additional highlights include a library with pocket doors, extensive storage, and cedar closets. The lower level offers versatile space for a rec room, office, or workout area, plus a full bath and access to a private patio.

Outdoor living is equally impressive, with a two-tiered deck, stone patio, and lush, mature landscaping offering the perfect setting for relaxing or entertaining. Whether enjoying the clear, star-filled night sky or listening to the ocean breeze, this home’s expansive private yard is a rare and desirable feature.

Located within walking distance to the ocean, just 2.4 miles to Watch Hill, and only a 5-minute drive to downtown Westerly, this property combines convenience and tranquility in one stunning package.

