Obituary: Warren Francis Young (1933-2024)

Warren Francis Young, 90, of 3 Sheffield Ave, Newport RI, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 23rd, 2024.

Warren, also known as Buzzy, was born in Newport RI, on November 7, 1933, to the late Melvin and Sarah Lee (Weston) Young.

He was the devoted husband to Mary (Ribeiro) Young for 68 years.

A lifelong resident of Newport, Warren attended Newport Public Schools and was a member of the 1952 Rogers High School State Champion basketball team, He graduated in 1953.

In 1956, Warren married the love of his life, Mary, and joined the US Army. He worked for Newport Furniture for 40 years. In his later years, he worked as a bus monitor for the local school bus company.

Warren lived on Callender Ave for many years and was well known in the Community as Uncle Buzzy. We all knew and loved our Uncle Buzzy and he loved all of us just the same. A gentle man, with a smile for all, Uncle Buzz saw the good in everyone.

A huge sports fan, he enjoyed watching his Boston Celtics, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and Atlanta Braves. He also loved watching Woman’s basketball. When he wasn’t watching sports, he would enjoy all the “Judge” shows.

He leaves nephew, Edward Young, and niece, Deborah (Young) Ramirez, who he raised; Beverlee (Young) Boyd, Linda (Peer) White, Barry Young, Michael Peer, Timmy Peer, Nina Peer, Ramona Young and Karla (Peer) Mitchell, his nieces and nephews who all thought of Uncle Buzz as another dad. He leaves his Aunt Beatrice Link. He also leaves many great nephews and nieces, cousins and a host of friends.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Melvin “Pete” Young, and Eugene Young, his sisters, Dorothy (Young) Wigington, Alice Young and Gwendolyn (Young) Peer; nephews Allan Young, Anthony Peer and Stephen Peer.

Services will be held on Friday, May 31st, with Visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840. Funeral services will continue at 12 p.m. in the Memorial Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the RI Veterans Cemetery, 301 South County Trail in Exeter RI.