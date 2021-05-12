Ohio’s Governor Just Announced A Lottery Where A Vaccinated Citizen Will Win $1 MIllion Every Week

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is an absolute genius! On Wednesday, he announced a program to encourage people in his state to get vaccinated — a $1 million weekly lottery from Ohioans aged 18 and older.

Ohioans under the age of 18 who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be entered into a drawing for a four-year full scholarship to any of Ohio’s state colleges and universities, including full tuition, room, and board.

A total of five weekly drawings for each prize will take place, with the first winners being announced on May 26th. Winners must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the date of the respective drawing.

The drawings will be administered by the Ohio Department of Health, with technical assistance from the Ohio Lottery Commission, and will be funded through existing allocations to the Ohio Department of Health of unexpended federal coronavirus relief funds.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!