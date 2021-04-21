RIP Maureen Ann Davin

Maureen Ann Davin, 61, of Morristown died from Metastatic Breast Cancer on April 13, 2021. She was at peace surrounded by her family during the early morning hours in the comfort of her home.

She was born August 22, 1959 in Newport, Rhode Island, the daughter of William D. and A. Geraldine (Barry) Nagle. She graduated from Rogers High School in the class of 1977 and continued her education at Stonehill College in Easton, MA, graduating in the class of 1981.

Maureen was a wife, mother, sister, daughter, reader, writer, storyteller, naturalist, gardener, nature lover, birder, chief operating officer, dog lover, sailor, and the one role she treasured the most, a Lifetime Learner. She volunteered at a local food bank. She loved helping people get needed food for their families.

Maureen married Michael J. Davin on August 27, 1983 in Newport, RI. This began their 37 year adventure of raising and mentoring their two daughters. She survived 10 corporate relocations in 8 different states. Following her husband’s retirement, her wish to move to Vermont came true. She loved her home and living in rural Vermont. Maureen will be missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include: her mother, A. Geraldine Nagle of Newport, RI, her husband, Michael of Morristown; two daughters, Megan Davin and her husband, Matt Miller of Fall City, Washington, Beth Davin of Concord, NH, and her brother Patrick B. Nagle of Newport, RI.

To honor her request there will be no public services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lamoille County Food Share, P.O. Box 173, Morrisville, VT. 05661.

The family would like to thank Lamoille Home Health and Hospice for providing such great care to Maureen.

Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick, VT.

