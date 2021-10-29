(Video) President Biden meets with Pope Francis

Pope Francis received President Biden in audience on Friday. The Holy Father and President Biden discussed, among other things, migration, the protection of human rights, and the Covid-19 pandemic. Biden later met with Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, accompanied by the Secretary for Relations with States, Archbishop Richard Paul Gallagher.

A Holy See Press Office communiqué said that during the cordial talks, they dwelt on their common commitment to the protection and care of the planet, the health situation and the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the issue of refugees, and how to provide assistance for migrants.

Both parties also spoke about the protection of human rights, including the right to freedom of religion and conscience.

Finally, the talks enabled an exchange of views on some matters regarding the current international situation, also in the context of the G20 summit in Rome, and on the promotion of peace in the world through political negotiation.

G20 meeting

President Biden arrived at Rome’s Fiumicino airport on Friday morning. Together with other Heads of States and representatives of important international organizations, Biden is scheduled to take part in the G20 Summit to be held on 30–31 October.

During the day, Biden will meet with the Italian President, Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Later on Friday, Biden is set to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Biden will travel to Glasgow on Monday to attend COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference.

It was an honor to meet with Pope Francis again at the Vatican today. I thanked His Holiness for his advocacy for the world’s poor and those suffering from hunger, conflict, and persecution, and lauded his leadership in fighting the climate crisis and ending the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/PGF5axSK4X — President Biden (@POTUS) October 29, 2021

