President Biden nominates Zachary Cunha as U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island

President Biden announced Zachary Cunha as his new nominee to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island.

Cunha was were for his devotion to enforcing the law, professionalism, experience and credentials in this field, his dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and his commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice.

The President has launched a comprehensive effort to take on the uptick in gun crime that has been taking place for the last 18 months—putting more cops on the beat, supporting community prevention programs, and cracking down on illegal gun trafficking. Confirming U.S. Attorneys as the chief federal law enforcement officers in their district is important for these efforts.

Zachary A. Cunha is an Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island, where he currently serves as Chief of the Civil Division. He joined the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island in 2014. Mr. Cunha served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Eastern District of New York from 2005 to 2008 and the District of Massachusetts from 2008 to 2013. Mr. Cunha previously served as an Assistant Corporation Counsel for the City of New York from 2001 to 2005.

Mr. Cunha received his J.D., with honors, from The George Washington University Law School in 2001 and his A.B., with honors, from Brown University in 1998.

“Zachary Cunha is an experienced prosecutor with an exemplary record of service in the U.S. Attorney’s office. He is an outstanding candidate to take on this new role and has solid relationships with the law enforcement, legal, and local communities. He has a record of holding the powerful accountable and recognizing the power and responsibility of the U.S. Attorney’s office. We are confident Mr. Cunha will be an exceptional U.S. Attorney who will faithfully enforce the law and serve and protect the people of Rhode Island,” said Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse when the recommended Cunha to President Biden back in May.

Currently, the position is being filled by Acting United States Attorney Richard B. Myrus.

The President has now announced 25 nominees to serve as U.S. Attorneys.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!