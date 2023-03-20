Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 2 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 2 cents from last week ($3.29), averaging $3.27 per gallon. Today’s price is 5 cents lower than a month ago ($3.32), and 96 cents lower than March 20, 2022 ($4.23). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 17 cents lower than the national average.

“The global oil price has plunged to around $65 per barrel, a level not seen since December of 2021. Given that the cost of oil accounts for 55% of what we pay for gas, it’s not surprising to see prices drop at the pump,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast.

AAA Northeast’s March 20 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 3 cents lower than last week ($3.47), averaging $3.44 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 3 cents higher than a month ago ($3.41), and is 81 cents lower than this day last year ($4.25).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.27 $3.29 $3.32 $4.23 Massachusetts $3.27 $3.29 $3.34 $4.27 Connecticut $3.28 $3.31 $3.29 $4.34

*Prices as of March 20, 2023

