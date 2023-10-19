Senator Reed traveling to Middle East to show support for Israel

U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is heading to the Middle East and Israel as part of a bipartisan Congressional Delegation (CODEL).

Reed and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and several of their colleagues, are traveling to Israel together to demonstrate strong, bipartisan support for Israel in the face of Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack. During their trip, the Senators will discuss needed resources for Israel and humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people and engage in high-level diplomatic meetings with regional partners about the conflict.

This will be Senator Reed’s second visit to Israel this year. He previously traveled to Israel in February along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and several colleagues.

While in Israel, Reed plans to meet with Israeli leaders to reaffirm America’s commitment to supporting Israel, ensuring the safety of all American citizens, obtaining the safe return of the approximately 200 civilians being held hostage by Hamas terrorists, and encouraging a military strategy focused on the prevention of civilian casualties per the laws of war.

In addition to leading the Senate Armed Services Committee, Senator Reed is a senior member of the Appropriations Committee and will work with his colleagues to develop a bipartisan emergency appropriations package.

In the wake of Hamas’s October 7 terrorist attack on Israel that killed at least 1,400 people – mostly civilians – wounded thousands more, and included the kidnapping of at least 200 Israelis, Americans, and other foreign citizens, the U.S. has provided Israel with interceptor missiles for the Iron Dome, as well as other military supplies, equipment, intelligence support, and hostage rescue resources.

To bolster deterrence, the U.S. has mobilized military assets aimed at deescalating threats of wider regional conflict.

Senator Reed has also strongly supported the U.S. providing $100 million in humanitarian aid to Palestinians to address the immediate humanitarian needs in the West Bank and Gaza.

The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada have all formally designated Hamas a foreign terrorist organization. Hamas should not be confused with the innocent Palestinian people suffering in Gaza, who are also victimized by Hamas’s terrorist actions.

