Top Agent Renee Welchman Joins Lila Delman Compass

Lila Delman Compass announced Monday that Renee Welchman, top producing Associate Broker, has affiliated with its Little Compton Office located at 29 Meeting House Lane. Founder of the Welchman Real Estate Group, Renee’s leadership and expertise has resulted in 750+ successful transactions, totalling over $600M in gross sales volume. Formerly of Keller Williams Coastal, Renee is recognized as her former brokerage’s top producer from 2018 to 2023.

A native Vermonter relocated to Little Compton in 2004, Renee has always felt at home in the world of real estate. Licensed as a CPA in 2001, a designation she still holds, and previously engaged in a family owned construction business, Renee utilizes her honed skills as an steadfast negotiator, market expert & savvy businesswoman to best assist her clients. She is an 11 year award recipient of the Five Star Professional Award for outstanding client service in the real estate industry. Additionally, Renee has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as a Top Woman Professional in the Real Estate Industry nationwide. She is licensed in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

On her move to Lila Delman Compass, Renee commented, “This decision did not come without careful consideration. I am extremely proud of the brand I have built and providing exceptional service to my clients is my #1 priority. Ultimately I was looking for a high value, end-to-end brokerage to support my business. Lila Delman Compass was the clear choice. I am ecstatic for my clients and myself to be fully supported by the Nation’s #1 Real Estate Brokerage and Rhode Island’s #1 Luxury Brokerage. Lila Delman’s long standing legacy and local expertise combined with Compass’ technology platform will give me a clear edge in the market.”

“I’ve long admired the way in which Renee represents her clients – offering top level guidance and strongly advocating for all those she works with,” commented Kendra Toppa, Sales Manager of Lila Delman Compass’ Newport County Offices. “Lila Delman Compass is thrilled to welcome Renee, and this level of client service, to Little Compton and across the state.”

When she is not helping clients buy and sell, Renee can be found cheering on her children from the sidelines of their sporting events or at the end of a dock with binoculars watching a regatta. She also enjoys spending time with her two doodles. Beyond her professional and personal accomplishments, Renee is passionate about community initiatives, particularly for children and the elderly. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Little Compton Community Center, advocates for property ownership rights, responsible real estate development, sustainable living initiatives and land conservation.

