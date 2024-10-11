What She’s Having: Autumn in the Park

Unlike down south, summer in New England has quietly drifted away this year, carried on the wings of a warm and sunny early fall. This weekend’s Broadway Street Fair will enjoy the same lovely weather, and with bands, marchers, food, kids’ activities, and more, it’s shaping up to be a fantastic time for locals to reconnect on one of our favorite off-season streets. These mild days and cooler nights might signal the end of seaside outings, but don’t put away your outdoor gear just yet. Newport is often underrated for its breathtaking, scenic parks, which are perfect for a fall outing. So, break out your hoodies and boots and head to one of these scenic spots with a tartan scarf, a cheese and charcuterie board, and a glass of red wine (if permitted, of course).

Starting right in the heart of town, Queen Anne Square is home to a sloping lawn, winding pathways, and benches, all overlooked by the historic Georgian-style Trinity Church, built in 1726. It’s a perfect spot for people-watching and soaking in the bustle of nearby Bowen’s and Bannister’s Wharves. Plus, it’s the site of the annual pumpkin festival, running from October 10 to 31. A little farther northwest is Battery Park, a quaint, quiet waterfront retreat nestled in the Point District neighborhood, offering beautiful views of the Newport Bridge and Goat Island. It’s an ideal picnic spot away from the hustle of downtown.

Another underrated gem is Morton Park, located in the 5th Ward neighborhood. Designed by Frederick Law Olmsted and donated by future Vice President Levi Morton, this tree-encircled park offers a playground, volleyball court, picnic areas, and plenty of green space for gatherings, with leashed pets welcome. Close by, you’ll find Rovensky Park, a smaller but equally charming space near Bailey Beach, featuring a walking trail and quiet nooks for reading or relaxing with your dog.

For a more expansive experience, head to Fort Adams State Park. Turn left before the guardhouse to climb the hill toward the Eisenhower House and the adjacent, sprawling bayfront lawn. The mansion, once President Eisenhower’s summer home, sits above rolling green hills that provide postcard-perfect views of the Newport Pell Bridge and Narragansett Bay. This dog-friendly park is a picnic lover’s dream, and its vast lawn has more than enough room for everyone to enjoy.

Even more expansive is Brenton Point State Park, located on the southwestern tip of Aquidneck Island. With majestic views where the Atlantic Ocean meets Narragansett Bay, it’s an ideal spot for flying a kite, tossing a frisbee, or just enjoying a leisurely picnic.

Of course, you’ll need snacks. For a warm, hearty lunch, Newport Sandwich Co. is a must-visit, offering mouthwatering beef sandwiches on toasted onion rolls, hearty soups, and satisfying tuna wraps. If you prefer to elevate your picnic, head to MOZZ in the Bellevue Gardens Shopping Center, where homemade mozzarella is paired with tomatoes, prosciutto, or zucchini on ciabatta bread. For those coming from the north, the Roasted Clove deli in Middletown offers classic deli favorites, including a delicious Thanksgiving sandwich and a Queen Brie with apples, bacon, and arugula. Bottega Bocconi is another authentic Italian option in Middletown, offering antipasto and individual Piadine for an Italian picnic experience.

If you’re in the mood for something quick, Scratch offers Hot Box lunch combos that include a grilled cheese sandwich, soup, and a cookie. Half boxes and cold sandwich combos are also available, with prices under $15. Or, opt for a 10” quiche to serve six for only $18, making your fall picnic both affordable and delicious.

