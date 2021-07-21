Rhode Island Department of Health issues public health advisory due to increased drug overdose activity in Providence.

The Rhode Island Department of Health issued a public health advisory Wednesday due to increased drug overdose activity in Providence.

From Sunday, July 11, 2021–Saturday, July 17, 2021, RIDOH received 21 reports of suspected opioid overdoses from hospital emergency departments. Increased opioid overdose activity in this region is considered more than 17 opioid overdoses within a seven-day period.

Three out of four fatal overdoses in 2020 involved illicit fentanyl. Fentanyl is a very strong opioid commonly contained in counterfeit pills and powders, heroin, cocaine, and other drugs. Even a very small amount of fentanyl can result in an overdose.

