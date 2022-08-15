Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 10 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 10 cents from last week ($4.29), averaging $4.19 per gallon. Today’s price is 45 cents lower than a month ago ($4.64), and $1.13 higher than August 15, 2021 ($3.06). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 24 cents higher than the national average.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas fell 10 cents in the past week to $3.95, due primarily to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up.

“Falling pump prices may eventually lead to more drivers hitting the road again,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “But that hasn’t happened yet. Instead, many drivers are waiting for prices to fall further before reverting to their typical driving habits.”

AAA Northeast’s August 15 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 10 cents lower than last week ($4.05), averaging $3.95 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 62 cents lower than a month ago ($4.57), and 77 cents higher than this day last year ($3.18).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $4.19 $4.29 $4.64 $3.06 Massachusetts $4.27 $4.37 $4.67 $3.05 Connecticut $4.11 $4.22 $4.55 $3.18

*Prices as of August 15, 2022

