Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 2 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 2 cents from last week ($3.42), averaging $3.40 per gallon. Today’s price is 10 cents lower than a month ago ($3.50), and $1.32 lower than May 22, 2022 ($4.72). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 14 cents lower than the national average.

The usual ebb and flow of pump prices took a break this week, with the national average for a gallon of gas stuck at $3.54, up just a penny from a week ago. A decline in demand and the low cost of oil are the main culprits.

“Despite mild weather and a less volatile economic forecast, drivers are not hitting the road and raising gasoline demand to traditional seasonal levels,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “It’s possible this is merely the lull before Memorial Day, but it could be a trend that lingers into summer. Stay Tuned.”

AAA Northeast’s May 22 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 1 cent higher than last week ($3.53), averaging $3.54 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 13 cents lower than a month ago ($3.67), and is $1.05 cents lower than this day last year ($4.59).

