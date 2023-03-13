Rhode Island Gas Prices Up 5 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up 5 cents from last week ($3.24), averaging $3.29 per gallon. Today’s price is 7 cents lower than a month ago ($3.36), and $1.06 lower than March 13, 2022 ($4.35). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 18 cents lower than the national average.

“Less expensive oil and fewer people fueling usually combine to lower pump prices,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “However, there is some upward pricing pressure at the moment due to the switch to summer blend gasoline, which may add about five to ten cents per gallon. But if demand and oil costs remain low, this recent price bounce may fade.”

AAA Northeast’s March 13 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 7 cents higher than last week ($3.40), averaging $3.47 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 6 cents higher than a month ago ($3.41), and is 85 cents lower than this day last year ($4.32).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.29 $3.24 $3.36 $4.35 Massachusetts $3.29 $3.27 $3.38 $4.35 Connecticut $3.31 $3.27 $3.31 $4.47

*Prices as of March 13, 2023

